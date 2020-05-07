Menu
Newman Hospital in Western Australia. Picture: Google Maps
News

Boy in custody after body found in bin

7th May 2020 10:07 AM

A young mum has been found dead in a wheelie bin in a remote Western Australia mining town.

A boy was taken into police custody last night after the woman's body was found in Newman, a small town in the Pilbara region.

Officers were called to the town's hospital just after 4am yesterday to reports the mother had arrived at the emergency department in the bin.

A man known to her is also speaking with police.

The woman, an 18-year-old mum who had only recently given birth to her second child, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nine News reports the woman had been brought from a home 50m away. It's believed the boy was arrested after helping take the woman in the bin to the hospital.

Newman in WA’s Pilbara region.
Homicide detectives arrived in Newman, 12 hours north of Perth, last night and immediately cordoned off parts of the town.

Three crime scenes are currently being investigated by police - the scene where the woman's body was found; a home on Nyabalee Rd, 50m away from the hospital; and the area around Prophecy Place.

Bottle shops across Newman closed yesterday at the request of police.

Celebrations bottle shop owner Anita Grace told The West Australian it was better for the store to stay closed to keep tensions low.

"I think at this stage with everyone being so raw and upset and trying to work out what is going on, the best thing was to stay closed," she said.

"Everyone was very supportive. It is not that there are any tensions at the moment but there could be tensions. It is just precautionary at the moment."

 

