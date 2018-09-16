Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy found locked in disused bank safe in Ipswich

Emma Clarke
by
16th Sep 2018 8:00 AM | Updated: 11:43 AM

A YOUNG boy was taken to hospital after he was locked in a disused bank safe. 

Authorities found the boy at about 11.50am on Saturday and he was taken to Ipswich Hospital for observation.

Emergency services were called to the business on Brisbane St, which used to be a bank, to free the boy.

It is not known how long he was in the safe for. 

bank safe editors picks ipswich ipswich hospita qas
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Many layers of regulation in blueberry industry says farmer

    premium_icon Many layers of regulation in blueberry industry says farmer

    News Blueberry farmer Gurmesh Singh says the industry is 'regulated heavily'

    Bellingen yet to implement blueberry regulations

    premium_icon Bellingen yet to implement blueberry regulations

    News Bello council has been prevented from implementing the regulations.

    ‘Flexism’ is the new sexism

    premium_icon ‘Flexism’ is the new sexism

    Lifestyle IT’S hard enough for women to juggle a career and family.

    Census to investigate 'extreme' youth unemployment

    premium_icon Census to investigate 'extreme' youth unemployment

    News Young people in Coffs Harbour and Grafton facing 'employment crisis'

    Local Partners