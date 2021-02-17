Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The boy was taken to hospital with fractures to his leg. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
The boy was taken to hospital with fractures to his leg. Picture: NCA Newswire / Gaye Gerard
News

Boy falls 5 storeys from rooftop

by Erin Lyons
17th Feb 2021 6:37 AM

Detectives are trying to piece together how a young boy fell from a five-storey rooftop in Sydney's inner suburbs.

Emergency services were called to an apartment block on Botany Road in Waterloo about 3.30pm Tuesday where they found an 11-year-old boy suffering leg injuries "consistent with a fall".

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital with fractures to his leg.

Police said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A crime scene has been set up and an investigation is underway.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Originally published as Boy falls 5 storeys from rooftop

More Stories

boy fall rooftop

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 17, 2021

        Community Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place

        • 17th Feb 2021 6:30 AM
        IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 14 people facing court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is facing the magistrate today, Wednesday, February...

        PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Old Woolgoolga clubhouse comes down

        News See drone photos of the old Woolgoolga clubhouse coming down.

        Capsicum spray one option to make hospitals safer: report

        Premium Content Capsicum spray one option to make hospitals safer: report

        Health A report into hospital security has recommended the trial of capsicum spray and...