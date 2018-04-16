Menu
Boy charged over skate park robbery

Brad Greenshields
by
16th Apr 2018 2:45 PM

POLICE have charged a 12 year-old boy over a robbery at the Coffs Harbour skating plaza.

At about 1.30pm on Sunday, three children, all aged 12 were at the skate park at the intersection of Harbour Drive and Earl Street when they were approached by a young boy who became involved in an altercation with them.

The boy left and returned a short time later with a group of at least six other young persons.

The three victims were then threatened and handed over an amount of cash to one of the boys.

Police attended and inquiries led to the arrest of the boy at the scene and he was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with three counts of robbery in company, affray and breach of bail. He was refused bail to appear at a children's court today.

Inquiries into the incident continue and police urge anyone who has exerpeinced any similar incidents at the skate park to come forward.

Coffs Coast Advocate

