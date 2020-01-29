Menu
A woman has died after being stabbed in the back multiple times. Picture: Bill Hearne
Boy arrested over stepmum’s back-stabbing murder

by Georgia Clark
29th Jan 2020 7:13 AM
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in relation to the stabbing murder of his stepmother at a home in Sydney's south overnight.

The woman, 42, was found with multiple stab wounds to her back at a home on the Kingsway at Woolooware around 1.30am on Wednesday.

A crime scene has been established at a home on The Kingsway, Woolooware. Picture: Bill Hearne
She was treated by paramedics outside her home before being taken to St George Hospital in a critical condition - but died a short time later.

The teenager, who is believed to be the woman's stepson, was arrested at the scene and taken to Sutherland Police Station.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the woman's death are ongoing.

