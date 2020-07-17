Menu
Napranum gang rape: Three boys charged over alleged Cape York attack on five-year-old
Crime

Five year old boy allegedly gang raped in Cape York

by Chris Calcino
17th Jul 2020 8:14 AM
POLICE have charged three boys over the alleged gang rape of a five-year-old boy on a remote Cape York beach.

A QPS spokesman confirmed the attack allegedly happened on the beach at Napranum just after 7pm on July 1.

"Three boys aged between 10 and 13 will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act after the alleged rape of a five-year-old boy earlier this month," he said.

The minimum age of criminal responsibility in Queensland is 10, meaning the three alleged attackers can be convicted of a criminal offence if it can be proved they knew what they were doing was wrong at the time of the offence. 

Originally published as Boy allegedly gang raped in Cape York

