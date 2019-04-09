Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car.
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car. Daily Telegraph
Breaking

Boy, 8, struck by car in Murwillumbah

Michael Doyle
by
9th Apr 2019 4:28 PM

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has been struck by a car in Murwillumbah this afternoon. 

Two NSW Ambulance crews have been called to the corner of Brisbane St and Wollumbin Rd, after reports of the incident just after 4pm. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the eight-year-old was being treated by paramedics, but was reported to be conscious, breathing and sitting up-right. 

Two passengers in the car, understood to be a four-wheel drive, are also being treated by paramedics. 

NSW Police are also on scene. 

editors picks murwillumbah nsw ambulance service pedestrian accident

Top Stories

    This is the best city to live in if you're single

    premium_icon This is the best city to live in if you're single

    News Looking for love? Well, you'll find it in one of the last places you'll probably look according these surprising statistics.

    Punt addicted accountant stole $1m from client mates

    premium_icon Punt addicted accountant stole $1m from client mates

    Crime Gambling-addicted man stole a million from his mates

    Locals star in Coffs Coast's new tourism campaign

    Locals star in Coffs Coast's new tourism campaign

    News The latest television ad campaign selling the region to tourists.

    Lone candidate comes knocking on chamber's door

    premium_icon Lone candidate comes knocking on chamber's door

    News Martin Wells is surprised the other candidates haven't done the same