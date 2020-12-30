Boy, 8, brings twins pulled from pool back to life

A courageous and ingenious eight-year-old boy has brought his twin brothers back to life at their backyard pool using CPR he picked up watching a YouTube video.

The toddlers were found by mum Stacey Bowers floating face down and lifeless in the family's pool at their Redlands Bay home.

Screaming and in shock she dragged their floppy bodies from the water.

Stacey said she could hardly believe her eyes when she saw Ryley expertly and calmly performing CPR on one of the tots, Aaron.

Counting out loud 1, 2, 3, 4, the tiny hero brought breath back to his little brother who was grey, the colour of death.

Ryley, 8, and Ayden, 11, have been credited with saving their twin siblings who were unresponsive after being found floating upside down in family pool

Even though he was exhausted Ryley swapped with his mum Stacey who was frantically working on Kacey.

"My family almost lost those two beautiful souls just two days before Christmas," Stacey said.

"I couldn't be more proud of my boys.

"The miracle didn't end there.

"When both of the twins were showing signs of life my older son Ayden came rushing out of the house with the phone and told me he had called triple-0 and help was on the way.

"I could hear sirens in the distance."

Stacey Bowers is forever grateful to her older sons for helping save the lives of her 20-month-old twins Aaron and Kacey.

The twins were rushed to the Queensland Children's Hospital were they were monitored for a few days.

They have returned home and while they had water in the lungs they seem to have made a full recovery.

"If my older boys had not been there this would have had a very different ending," Stacey said.

"I could not have worked on both the twins at the same time and precious time would have been lost.

"I was blown away when I asked Ryley how he knew what to do. He just said, mum I saw it on a YouTube video and on the television show Bondi Rescue.

"Aaron was so competent and impressive in the way he just made the call for an ambulance without even hesitating.

"Every moment counted and the boys were the best big brothers they could be."

Stacey Bowers is forever grateful to her older sons for helping save the lives of her 20 month old twins Aaron and Kacey

The family lives in a rental property at Redlands and Stacey said the pool gate failed the safety test.

"It was early in the morning and I was getting dressed," Stacey said.

"I noticed the twins were not in the lounge where I left them and when I checked the back patio door it was slightly opened.

"The twins apparently shook the pool gate until the lock at the top popped open.

"I'm begging you please everyone make sure your pool fence is compliant and there is nothing and I mean nothing that can be moved or climbed on in the yard.

"Things like little bikes, trikes, push toys, buckets anything and I mean anything at all and please get your kids familiar with CPR, practice on each other watch YouTube videos anything with triple-0 calls.

"It saves lives and makes miracles happen."

This is a Christmas this family will never forget.

Originally published as Boy, 8, brings twins pulled from pool back to life