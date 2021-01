Tasmania Police are inestigating after a boy was killed by a garbage truck. Picture: Mathew Farrell

A four-year-old boy is dead after a garbage truck crashed into him while he was riding a bike in Tasmania's north.

The boy died at the scene after the crash at Bishops Drive at Newnham, a suburb of Launceston, about 12.15pm on Wednesday, Tasmania Police said.

The street remains closed, and police are still investigating the crash.

More to come

Originally published as Boy, 4, killed by garbage truck