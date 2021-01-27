Menu
The boy was one of 300 caught drink-driving during the statewide Australia Day road safety operation.
Boy, 15, caught drunk behind wheel on Australia Day

Jasmine Minhas
27th Jan 2021 3:57 PM
A 15-year-old boy has been charged after he was allegedly caught drunk behind the wheel on Australia Day.

Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were conducting random breath testing on Hogbin Dr, Coffs Harbour when they stopped the Hyundai being driven by the boy at around 7am on Tuesday.

The boy allegedly returned a positive breath test and was arrested.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where a breath analysis returned a reading of 0.054.

The boy, who is under the legal driving age, was charged with driving without a licence as well as low-range drink driving.

He was just one of 300 people caught drink-driving across the state during the Australia Day road safety operation, which saw police conduct more than 96,000 breath tests.

In addition to drink driving charges, a total of 386 people returned positive results for drug-driving.

“While the poor behaviour of some drivers is disappointing, we’re overall encouraged by the behaviour of the vast majority of drivers over the operation,” Acting Assistant Commissioner Stephen Hegarty said.

