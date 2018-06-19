Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police released an image of the missing boy.
Police released an image of the missing boy.
Critical Alert

Boy, 14, missing for two weeks

by Thomas Chamberlin
19th Jun 2018 1:59 PM

POLICE are searching for a boy who has been missing for almost two weeks from Loganlea, south of Brisbane.

The boy, 14, was last seen about 8pm at a property in Kingston on June 6.

"Concerns are held for his welfare due to the amount of time he has been missing," police said in a statement.

"He is described, around 150cms tall, tanned complexion and has a slim build.

"He is believed to be wearing a black Adidas jumper with a white logo, black cargo shorts and a black cap."

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.

Anyone with info should call 131 444.
Anyone with info should call 131 444.
 
brisbane editors picks loganlea missing child qld police queensland

Top Stories

    Cost of living budget 'laughable'

    Cost of living budget 'laughable'

    News Latest budget measure will not make a real difference for NSW families struggling to pay for electricity according to NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley.

    STATE BUDGET: Extra $38 million for Coffs hospital expansion

    STATE BUDGET: Extra $38 million for Coffs hospital expansion

    News Coffs Harbour hospital expansion to top $194 million

    Coffs resident paddles closer to glory in epic kayak to NZ

    Coffs resident paddles closer to glory in epic kayak to NZ

    News Trans-Tasman kayaker on route towards New Zealand.

    Coffs' cheapest fuel? We've got you covered

    Coffs' cheapest fuel? We've got you covered

    News In trying to drive change, here's the best places to fill up today.

    Local Partners