Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
News

Boy, 10, goes missing after walk to city

11th Mar 2020 3:36 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old boy missing in South Townsville.

The boy was last seen walking towards the city from Boundary Street late this afternoon.

He is indigenous and described as being about 150cm tall with short black hair and hazel eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a black print, dark shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing children qld townsville townsville police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        premium_icon State Government must act to counteract coronavirus fallout

        Politics Business body calls on State Government to stimulate the state economy as coronavirus downturn looms.

        Coffs club in debt calls for a lifeline

        premium_icon Coffs club in debt calls for a lifeline

        News A Coffs Harbour club behind on rent has asked Council for a hand.

        Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        premium_icon Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        News Investigations continue into the fatal collision at Harwood

        Roundabouts earmarked for local crash sites

        premium_icon Roundabouts earmarked for local crash sites

        News Two infamous blackspots will be corrected with new roundabouts