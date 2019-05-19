‘Sickening’: Boxing monster’s savage KO

Bantamweight boxing phenom Naoya Inoue took no prisoners against Emmanuel "Manny" Rodríguez, blitzing the Puerto Rican with a savage second round KO to claim the IBF championship in Scotland.

The 26-year-old Japanese star sent mouths running after dropping hisopponent with a savage left to the face before ending the fight on the restart with a body shot.

Inoue's victory continued his untarnished, 18-win professional career, which has seen him rise through the ranks over the course of seven years without a loss.

It was his fourth KO in a row inside of three rounds, sparking chatter over whether he is boxing's best pound-for-pound fighter in 2019.

Twitter exploded after the champ hit the canvas, calling for Ionue to make a move to the US, where he has fought just once in 2017.

"I came out looking to be aggressive, and I kept that going and I did well tonight," Inoue said after extending his perfect record to 18 wins, with 16 victories coming by way of knockout.

"He won the first round and I didn't know how it was going to turn out after that.

"I felt very much at home; everyone here made me feel at home. Donaire has had a great career and is a great fighter. I respect him and I look forward to fighting him."

Donaire, who was at ringside for the fight, added: "He was incredible, he did what he had to do.

"This is what we've been waiting for. We've always felt we were going to meet each other, it's destiny. This is what boxing is about, the best fighting the best. He's the monster and that's something to figure out."