Menu
Login
READY TO TRAIN: MNCLHD Parkinson's nurse Vince Carroll, PD Fit Boxing class participants Graham Saxby and Paul Grant, and neurological physiotherapist Amanda Sleeman.
READY TO TRAIN: MNCLHD Parkinson's nurse Vince Carroll, PD Fit Boxing class participants Graham Saxby and Paul Grant, and neurological physiotherapist Amanda Sleeman.
Boxing

Boxing helps people living with Parkinson's

10th Apr 2018 11:00 AM

A NEW and exciting boxing fitness program designed for people living with Parkinson's disease will launch tomorrow.

PD Fit Boxing is a tailored, non-contact exercise program designed for maximum impact and benefit for people living with Parkinson's disease.

The positive impacts of boxing on the progression of Parkinson's disease are widely recognised, including improved mobility, strength, flexibility and overall fitness.

The actions used in boxing training incorporate movement for spinal flexibility, stepping in multiple directions and fast movements.

Boxing training is an effective alternative for improving function for people with Parkinson's disease.

Supported by Parkinson's NSW, PD Fit Boxing classes will be led by senior neurological physiotherapist Amanda Sleeman of Coffs Neuro Physio, who will be assisted by an experienced boxing instructor.

The initiative is a result of a planning partnership between young Parkinson's sufferer Paul Grant, Coffs Harbour Younger Persons' Parkinson's Support Group co-ordinator Ms Sleeman and Mid North Coast Local Health District Parkinson's nurse consultant Vince Carroll.

Funding for the program has been provided by the Mid North Coast Local Health District and Parkinson's NSW, enabling the boxing program to become a reality.

PD Fit Boxing in Coffs Harbour is at the Senki Martial Arts Centre.

For more information about session dates and times phone Ms Sleeman on 6651 1745 or Mr Carroll on 6659 2300.

boxing coffs harbour mnc local area health parkinson's disease
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Your chance to own a slice of local history

    Your chance to own a slice of local history

    Property This 84-year old home is up for sale - take a look inside

    • 10th Apr 2018 12:05 PM
    Win a Brisbane footy weekend escape

    Win a Brisbane footy weekend escape

    News Win a chance to watch the Lions in action at The Gabba

    • 10th Apr 2018 11:39 AM
    Put your best foot forward at super sale

    Put your best foot forward at super sale

    News Local auction house hosts one-day massive ladies shoe sale

    • 10th Apr 2018 11:08 AM
    Pensioners want to work longer without penalty

    Pensioners want to work longer without penalty

    News National Seniors head advocates pensioners keep more earnings

    Local Partners