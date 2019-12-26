Boxing Day 2019 set to be biggest on record

What shops will you be hitting this Boxing Day? Picture: David Caird

What shops will you be hitting this Boxing Day? Picture: David Caird

LET the Boxing Day madness begin with consumers set to splash $2.62 billion in case nationwide.

The National Retail Association (NRA) said Boxing Day is one of the signature events on the Australian retail calendar, with consumers descending on shopping centres in the hunt for post-Christmas bargains.

NRA CEO Dominique Lamb said Boxing Day 2019 is set to the be the biggest ever on record for Australian retail.

“Boxing Day is one of the biggest days on the Australian shopping calendar and retailers across the country are bracing themselves for a shopping blitz,” Ms Lamb said.

“The NRA forecasts that Aussie shoppers will splash more than $2.6 billion in cash nationwide, eclipsing all previous Boxing Day sales records.

“Bargain prices can be found across retail brands of all shapes and sizes.

“It can also be a long day, so we recommend that people come equipped with a bottle of water, comfortable shoes and pack lightly,” she said.

The NRA is forecasting Boxing Day sale increases across every state and territory on the 2018 results.

NSW is on track for the biggest spend with $871 million; closely followed by Victoria at $825 million; and Queensland coming in third with $441 million.

David Jones Queensland Regional State Manager, Rowena Derksen said, “We are delighted to launch our biggest clearance event to date this year, with more brands, more current season stock on sale and more ways to access the sale than ever before.”

“The David Jones Clearance is ‘a Genuine Clearance’, an event not to be missed with millions of genuine savings to be found in every store, on every floor, in every department with selected offers available in store only and only on Boxing Day.

Now get out there and find yourself some bargains.