Justice James Douglas said he granted Hooper bail "with some reluctance” last month. Nev Madsen
Boxer Damien Hooper arrested for bail breach

John Weekes
by
9th Mar 2018 5:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOXER Damien Duncan Hooper spent a night in custody and has been fined for a bail breach.

Hooper, who faces domestic violence allegations, was fined $450 in Brisbane on Friday.

Court documents showed he was accused of breaching a bail condition by consuming alcohol at a Windsor address.

He pleaded guilty, was fined and released.

Hooper, 26, was arrested late last year after police alleged he pushed a woman out of a moving car and held her hostage.

He was granted bail on February 22.

At that bail hearing, defence barrister David Jones said Hooper planned to "vigorously" defend the serious domestic violence allegations.

His bail conditions included a ban on going to Toowoomba, except for court appearances.

His case is next listed for a mention on March 20.

Hooper is expected to face Renold Quinlan of Kempsey, NSW, for the WBO International title on April 7 at Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre. -NewsRegional

