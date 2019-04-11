Mundine blasted for anti-vax social media posts

Boxer and former NRL player Anthony Mundine has warned parents against vaccinating their children in a bizarre post on his social media account.

The Australian sports star also encouraged people to watch the anti-vaccination documentary "Vaxxed" directed by Andrew Wakefield.

Former Australian professional boxer Anthony Mundine. Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Mr Wakefield is a former doctor and anti-vaccine activist whose debunked study played a crucial role in the anti-vaccination movement.

Vaxxed falsely claims America's mandatory measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine - when given to children under two - may be leading to autism diagnoses.

Mr Mundine tweeted: "Don't vaccine your kids period! The government bully you into vaccine! Do your research on the s**t & watched the documentary vaxxed .."

The tweet also included a link to a Facebook video to US radio show The Breakfast Club, which features hosts discussing "links" between the MMR vaccine and autism.

"I've never vaccinated any of my children and they never get sick - it's the vaccinated children that get sick," one of the radio hosts said.

Anthony Mundine’s social media comments.

The Australian Medical Association NSW responded to Mr Mundine's tweet, writing: "Oh good, another celebrity using their profile to spread anti-vaccine nonsense during the worst measles outbreak in years".

"Vaccines work and they're safe, if you've got questions please ask your doctor," they added.

The organisation also said people seeking reliable information could visit the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance website.

