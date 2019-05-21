Bowraville Theatre Hosts the Park Beach Plaza 55+ Club

The historic Bowraville Theatre played host to a group of enthusiastic visitors from the Park Beach Plaza Club 55+ on Friday, 10th May 2019.

The group consisted of 56 retirees from around the Coffs Harbour area and they were treated to a visit that hit the highlights of Bowraville.

Once they were welcomed to Bowraville by the Theatre volunteers they took their seats for an introduction to the theatre by Mrs Dale Hawkins, followed by a screening of a documentary film about the restoration of this grand old building.

Feedback from the guests were this old theatre and the documentary was a perfect introduction to Bowraville. Shortly after they walked over for their superb lunch on the renowned second floor verandah of the Bowra Hotel, with lovely views all the way up and down the main street.



The large group then spent the next few hours exploring the Bowraville historic walk where most visited the Frank Partridge VC Museum and the Bowraville Folk Museum.

Many of the local businesses were welcoming the visitors too, Ranae's Choclatique and Penny Lane Giftware - and Apparel proved to be favourites. Having Karly Lane on hand to sign her novels was a big hit, one lady in particular was delighted as she was already a fan of Karly.

Many from the group were highly complimentary about the amazing volunteers who make Nambucca Valley Boomerang Bags, it was great to see their workshop set-up in the Pioneer Hall so the visitors could see them in action.



The Bowraville Theatre Committee received loads of positive feedback regarding the visit with many vowing to come back to Bowraville and bring their friends and family as they wanted more time to spend in the towns museums and shops.

Some of the visitors were former Bowraville residents who even ran into some old friends while they were in town. The weather was perfect on the day with Bowraville locals greeting the visitors with a smile. By the time our visitors got back on the bus the consensus was that it was the best day out that the Park Beach Plaza Club 55+ had been on in some time.



If you have a club or a group who would like the Bowraville Theatre to host your next Day Out, then send them an email with your enquiry: bowravilletheatre@bigpond.com