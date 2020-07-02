Bowraville murders: Filming to begin on major new doco

ALMOST thirty years later, the battle for justice over the unsolved murders of three Aboriginal children in Bowraville wages on.

This long-held legal battle fought by the victims' families is set to be the subject of a new documentary called The Bowraville Murders, with filming scheduled to begin in September.

The documentary investigates the cases of Evelyn Greenup, aged four, Clinton Speedy-Duroux, aged 16, and Colleen Walker-Craig, also aged 16, who all went missing from the same street after three separate parties.

This occurred over a period of five months between 1990-1991.

James Park in Bowraville was renewed in memory of Evelyn Greenup. Photo: Nathan Edwards

Clinton's remains were found in bushland near Congarinni Rd. Evelyn's remains were found in the same bushland a few months later. Her cousin Colleen's body has never been found - but her clothes were discovered weighed down by rocks in the Nambucca River.

The prime suspect was charged over the murders of Clinton and Evelyn but was acquitted of both following trials in 1994 and 2006.

In 2018, the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal ruled that the man could not be retried over the murders.

An application to appeal this decision was submitted to the High Court by the Attorney-General of NSW Mark Speakman, but this too was refused on the basis that there was no 'fresh' evidence.

Protesters rallied for justice for the families of the victims the Bowraville murders, in Sydney, in September 2018. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

The new documentary, directed by Muruwari man and journalist Allan Clarke, follows the families' emotional journeys through the courts over the last three years and aims to expose the systemic racism that exists in the criminal system for Aboriginal people - regardless of whether they are victims or perpetrators.

"We see this documentary as part of the reckoning - the truth-telling needed to reveal the racism embedded in every level of the Australian criminal justice system."

The documentary will feature an interview with ex-police detective Gary Jubelin, who worked on the cases for more than two decades.

Former NSW police detective Gary Jubelin has been a long-time supporter for the families of the victims.

"They were being ignored and people weren't listening because they were Aboriginal," Mr Jubelin told the filmmakers.

"I didn't believe it at the time but now I can say 100 per cent they're exactly right."

The documentary will also feature an interview with Greens MP David Shoebridge, who has been pushing to change the state's double jeopardy laws.

Greens MP David Shoebridge pictured speaking to the crowd at a rally outside NSW Parliament in 2016. Photo: Adam Yip

The documentary has been crowdfunded through the Documentary Australia Foundation, raising in excess of their funding goal of $102,529.

Almost $50,000 was raised within a ten day period.

The documentary has been commissioned by the SBS and partly funded by Screen Australia and Create NSW.

The documentary will be screened next year, however a release date is yet to be announced.