Bowraville murders: Double jeopardy inquiry opens to public

INQUIRY: Colleen Walker, 16, Evelyn Greenup, 4, and Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 all disappeared within a period of five months in the early 90s.

AN inquiry into proposed changes to double jeopardy laws is calling for public submissions.

The Upper House inquiry has been established to examine a bill to amend the law of double jeopardy in New South Wales.

It's the result of repeated attempts by the families and friends of three children murdered in Bowraville almost three decades ago to review the laws.

Double jeopardy is a defence that prevents an accused person from being tried again on the same (or similar) charges and on the same facts, following a valid acquittal or conviction.

Greens MP David Shoebridge has been tireless in his efforts to see the laws changed to allow a retrial of an acquitted person and a new interpretation of what constitutes "fresh" evidence.

Last week he successfully introduced the Crimes (Appeal and Review) Amendment (Double Jeopardy) Bill 2019.

A committee, led by the Hon Niall Blair MLC, has now been established to examine the legal detail of the bill.

"Our role in this inquiry is to examine the legal detail, for example, whether there might be any unintended legal consequences of the proposed change, and lessons from other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom.

"Given this, we especially encourage input from individuals and organisations with legal expertise," Mr Blair said.

A copy of the bill and other information about the inquiry is available on the inquiry website.

The committee invites interested organisations and community members to make a written submission to the inquiry.

Submissions are due by Sunday June 30, and can be lodged via the committee's website: www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/lawandjustice.

THE families and friends of three children murdered in Bowraville almost three decades ago have once again rallied outside NSW Parliament calling for changes to the double jeopardy laws.

Colleen Walker, Evelyn Greenup and Clinton Speedy-Duroux were killed over a five-month period from September 1990 to February 1991.

A suspect was charged and tried in relation to separate cases in 1994 and 2006 but was acquitted both times.

Greens MP David Shoebridge has been tireless in his efforts to see the laws changed to allow a retrial of an acquitted person and a new interpretation of what constitutes "fresh" evidence.

Yesterday he introduced the Crimes (Appeal and Review) Amendment (Double Jeopardy) Bill 2019, with representatives of the families of the victims in the chamber supported by community on the street outside.

The proposed legal changes have now been referred for a three-month inquiry by the Law and Justice Committee.

The inquiry will consider if the proposed legal changes will meet the community's demands for justice, and in particular the recommendations of the Parliamentary Committee's previous unanimous report on the Bowraville murders.

"Justice will not happen unless Parliament is willing to finally fix these laws and clear a path," Mr Shoebridge said.

"The current double jeopardy laws don't work, and it is a legal technicality that is preventing justice in this case. This Bill will fix those laws to make them consistent with the legal regime that operates in the UK - this is change we have been demanding for five long years.

"The families of these murdered children have had 29 long years of heartache, campaigning, frustration and persistence."

Mr Shoebridge says it's the best chance yet of allowing all three murder trials to be heard together.

"This bill comes as the result of an extensive research and consultation phase. It's time to act before the memories of witnesses fade further, or any more evidence is lost."

He is heartened by the support received across the usual political divides in Parliament and hopes all sides can come finally together to deliver justice.

The Crimes (Appeal and Review) Amendment (Double Jeopardy) Bill 2019 does two things:

1. It provides that evidence can be considered "fresh evidence" if it was inadmissible in the proceedings in which the person was acquitted, and as a result of change in the law of evidence since, it would now be admissible in a retrial, and

2. To allow a second application to be made it provides the Court of Criminal Appeal may allow a second application for the retrial of an acquitted person in exceptional circumstances, and that exceptional circumstances are taken to include any substantive legislative change to the laws on double jeopardy since the previous application