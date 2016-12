WANTED: Dreamon Buchanan, 27, from Bowraville, has outstanding warrants for malicious damage by fire, aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence, affray and armed with intent to commit indictable offence.

POLICE are seeking information as to the whereabouts of a Bowraville man wanted on outstanding warrants on the state's north coast.

Police have circulated Mr Buchanan's photograph and advise the public not to approach Buchanan but to immediately phone police on 000 if sighted.