Bowraville: enough evidence for retrial, court told

The "interests of justice" dictate a suspected murderer should face retrial over the killing of three Aboriginal children in the northern NSW town of Bowraville almost 27 years ago, a court has heard.

Prosecutor Wendy Abraham QC today told the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal there was sufficient evidence to overturn the previous not guilty verdicts and order all three cases be heard together for the first time.

The hearing centres on the disappearance of three children, 16-year-old Colleen Walker, four-year-old Evelyn Greenup and 16-year-old Clinton Speedy-Duroux, all of whom went missing from Bowraville between 1990 - 1991.

"We're talking about a small town. We're talking about four and half months. We're talking about nothing else occurring after the last body was found," Ms Abraham said today.

A man, who The Australian is not naming, was previously found not guilty of murdering Evelyn and Clinton after separate trials. Colleen's body has not been found.

