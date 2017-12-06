Menu
Login
News

Bowraville: enough evidence for retrial, court told

Colleen Walker, Clinton Speedy-Duroux and Evelyn Greenup. Photo: The Australian
Colleen Walker, Clinton Speedy-Duroux and Evelyn Greenup. Photo: The Australian
by Dan Box, The Australian

The "interests of justice" dictate a suspected murderer should face retrial over the killing of three Aboriginal children in the northern NSW town of Bowraville almost 27 years ago, a court has heard.

Prosecutor Wendy Abraham QC today told the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal there was sufficient evidence to overturn the previous not guilty verdicts and order all three cases be heard together for the first time.

The hearing centres on the disappearance of three children, 16-year-old Colleen Walker, four-year-old Evelyn Greenup and 16-year-old Clinton Speedy-Duroux, all of whom went missing from Bowraville between 1990 - 1991.

"We're talking about a small town. We're talking about four and half months. We're talking about nothing else occurring after the last body was found," Ms Abraham said today.

A man, who The Australian is not naming, was previously found not guilty of murdering Evelyn and Clinton after separate trials. Colleen's body has not been found.

Read more at The Australian

Topics:  bowraville court new south wales crime

Cannabis crackdown brings another arrest

Cannabis crackdown brings another arrest

SEPERATE search warrants in Coffs Harbour and Ashby has netted more than $120,000 worth of cannabis.

Supermoon sinks the boat ramp pontoon

Coffs Harbour City Council plans to replace the pontoon at the boat ramp on Monday after it was damaged by king tides brought on by the recent supermoon.

Work is underway to repair the well used structure in the harbour

Pacific Highway conditions to be changed

CHANGED CONDITIONS: Traffic conditions on the Pacific Hwy at Halfway Creek will be changed on Friday.

Highway conditions to change this week

Origin camps on the North Coast brought to an end

The NSW Blues enjoyed training camps at Coffs Harbour's Novotel Pacific Bay Resort from 2014 to 2016.

New Blues coach prefers pre-Origin training camps to be in Sydney.

Local Partners