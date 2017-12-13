Menu
Bowraville bridge works set to take off

RENEWAL READY: The old timber Lanes Bridge at Bowraville is about to undergo a concrete transformation. Nambucca Shire Council
INSTEAD of another patch up to the old structure the people of Bowraville will have a brand new Lanes Bridge in coming months.

At a cost of around $2 million the flood damaged timber thoroughfare will be replaced with an 8.2 metre wide two lane concrete bridge.

Approaches will be improved and a pedestrian pathway included.

Member for Oxley, Melinda Pavey, said NSW Government will deliver the project in conjunction with Nambucca Shire Council and will greatly enhance traffic flows during flood periods.

"Lanes Bridge is over 90 years old and the last major rehabilitation took place more than years ago,” she said.

"It is heavily affected by flooding and on average is closed for 16 days each year.

"The bridge requires emergency repairs and temporary speed load limits after each flooding event and it is estimated that following replacement, closures will reduce to just five days per year.”

Eight full time jobs will be generated during construction and once complete, council's maintenance burden will come down by 97 per cent.

Apart from general traffic each year Lanes Bridge carries an estimated 500,000 tonnes of dairy and beef cattle, grain, agricultural services and general freight.

Current heavy vehicle movements are estimated at 43,750 annually.　

Nambucca Shire Council will contribute $500,000 matched by the same amount from the Fixing Country Roads Program Funding, with $1 million added from the third round of the Bridges Renewal Program.

