Bowman is headed to Coffs for the Cup

LEADING Group 1 jockey Hugh Bowman will be riding in Coffs Harbour on Cup day.

Bowman has signed up for a mount on Warwick Farm-trained galloper Pelethronius in Thursday's $80,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m).

"I am extremely happy for Hugh to be riding my horse; he has an excellent chance of winning," trainer David Pfieffer told Racing NSW.

Pelethronius started favourite in last year's Cup but after giving away a long start, found it beyond him finishing sixth to Darci's Affair carrying the steadier of 61.5kg.

Pelethronius surges to victory at Royal Randwick. Steve Hart

Previously, the five-year-old had won four successive races at Kembla Grange, Warwick Farm and Royal Randwick (twice).

The gelding has had a couple of runs in town since a two-month break and according to his trainer, will be cherry ripe for Thursday's Cup.

