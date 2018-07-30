Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHAMPION: Hugh Bowman rides Winx during the Cox Plate.
CHAMPION: Hugh Bowman rides Winx during the Cox Plate. JULIAN SMITH
News

Bowman is headed to Coffs for the Cup

30th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

LEADING Group 1 jockey Hugh Bowman will be riding in Coffs Harbour on Cup day.

Bowman has signed up for a mount on Warwick Farm-trained galloper Pelethronius in Thursday's $80,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m).

"I am extremely happy for Hugh to be riding my horse; he has an excellent chance of winning," trainer David Pfieffer told Racing NSW.

Pelethronius started favourite in last year's Cup but after giving away a long start, found it beyond him finishing sixth to Darci's Affair carrying the steadier of 61.5kg.

 

Pelethronius surges to victory at Royal Randwick.
Pelethronius surges to victory at Royal Randwick. Steve Hart

Previously, the five-year-old had won four successive races at Kembla Grange, Warwick Farm and Royal Randwick (twice).

The gelding has had a couple of runs in town since a two-month break and according to his trainer, will be cherry ripe for Thursday's Cup.

More on this story click here.

coffs harbour gold cup coffs races cup date hugh bowman pelethronius ride
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Hundreds of homes to be built at South Urunga

    premium_icon Hundreds of homes to be built at South Urunga

    News EARMARKED for residential development for decades now, South Urunga will soon see the construction of a 400 lot development.

    Development plans for Coffs Harbour resort

    Development plans for Coffs Harbour resort

    News What's got the Coffs Coast talking?

    Motorbike rider airlifted with head injuries

    Motorbike rider airlifted with head injuries

    News A TRAIL bike rider was airlifted to Gold Coast hospital on Sunday.

    Local Partners