Bowman for Cup ride

MIGHTY POWERFUL: Hugh Bowman rides Winx to victory in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley last September.

MIGHTY POWERFUL: Hugh Bowman rides Winx to victory in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley last September. GEORGE SALPIGTIDIS

RACE day partner of wonder mare Winx, jockey Hugh Bowman, will make a rare visit to the bush to ride Pelethronius in tomorrow's $80,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m).

Trained at Warwick Farm by David Pfieffer, the horse started started favourite in last year's Cup but after giving away a long start found his 61.5kg weight beyond him and wound up sixth behind Darci's Affair.

Pfieffer has given his two runs in the city after a two month break and says he'll be "cherry ripe” this time.

"Both his efforts have been good and has hit the line well when clear,” he said.

"He is a horse that needs room and won't take narrow runs, so he has to be ridden right.

"That's where Hugh comes into the equation and he'll do the job.”

The trainer is also bringing Brix and Lieutenant Dan to the meeting and both will have Matthew McGuren in the saddle.

Other jockeys heading up to Coffs include Grant Buckley, Winona Costin, Andrew Adkins and Andrew Gibbons.

Local rider Jasen Watkins will chase his third Cup winner in a decade.