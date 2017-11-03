Sport

Bowls club has been rolling for 75 years

75 YEARS YOUNG: The C.ex Coffs Mens Bowls Club celebrated its 75 year anniversary during the week.

THE C.ex Coffs Men's Bowls Club celebrated its 75th anniversary this week.

Talk of forming a bowls club first started in 1940 when 62 founding members got together and held meetings to assemble a bowls club.

Construction of a green started just one year later in 1941 and official play the following year.

The C.ex Coffs Men's Bowls Club started playing championships in 1944, with all champions formerly displayed on honour boards within the club which today feature on screens in the Legends Sports Bar.

The club members celebrated in style on Wednesday when they were joined by many other bowlers from all over the region including Scotts Head, Sawtell, Park Beach and more.

"A great day was had by all at our anniversary and the weather was kind to us.

"All the greens were just finishing up when the rain commenced around noon, which was perfect timing,” member Paul Box said.

Bowls NSW presented the C.ex Coffs Men's Bowls Club with an engraved silver plate to commemorate the club's diamond anniversary.

On top of that merit badges were presented to long serving members Ted Lloyd and Alby McLean who both joined the club in 1970 and have made significant contributions to the operation of the club.

The celebrations were wrapped up with a luncheon kindly provided by C.ex Coffs, a great afternoon of socialising and reminiscing on the club's great memories and achievements.

If you are interested in trying the sport of lawn bowls, contact the C.ex Coffs Men's Bowls Club on 66919225 or the C.ex Coffs Ladies' Bowls Club on 66919218.

