Coffs Harbour Insurance Group raised money for Pink Silks at the Park Beach Bowling Club.
Bowling for Pink Silks

6th Mar 2020 2:00 PM
GIVING back to the community, the Coffs Harbour Insurance Group spent a day in the sun raising money for a valuable charity.

The fundraiser day was held at Park Beach Bowling Club with local and visiting insurance brokers dressed in pink and playing bowls.

“Each year we fundraise and give money to different charities,” Shelley Turner from Coffs Harbour Insurance Group said.

“This year we decided to donate to the Pink Silks seeing they’ve hit the one million dollar mark and are looking to put more money into research.

Holding a fundraiser day annually for 15 years, the insurance group enjoy giving back and having a day outdoors.

“We have this bowls day where we raise a bit of money then head to dinner after. This year we’ve given more money to the surf clubs as well because they’re putting up new buildings.

“These days are a way for the insurance industry to come together, give back and help out.”

