Ocean trout poke and avocado.
Food & Entertainment

Bowled over by ocean trout recipe created in Samoa

by PETER KURUVITA
24th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
Everyone seems to love a poke bowl now. This recipe came about while I was working in Samoa. We had this on the bar menu at Noosa Beach House a few years ago and it was a firm favourite. So simple to make and full of flavour, it's the perfect dish to see out the warm weather.

OCEAN TROUT POKE WITH AVOCADO

Serves 4 as an entree

INGREDIENTS

200g skinless ocean trout steak

1 shallot, sliced (or maui onions)

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1 ripe avocado

3 tbsp soy sauce (look for a gluten-free brand)

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp chilli garlic sauce

1 tbsp black and white sesame seeds

50g sushi rice per person

1 tsp fried onion flakes

Baby shiso

2 baby cos leaves per dish

METHOD

Pat the ocean trout dry then neatly cut it into 1.25cm cubes. Place in a bowl.

Add the shallots, green onion, avocado, soy sauce, sesame oil, chilli garlic sauce and sesame seeds.

Gently toss.

Place a ball of cooked sushi rice on to a plate and gently squash it down.

Spoon the ocean trout mix on top and garnish with fried onions and shiso.

Serve immediately with the salad or cover and refrigerate.

For a variation, omit the chilli sauce and add 1/2teaspoon wasabi paste and 1 teaspoon honey.

Peter Kuruvita is an award-winning chef and restaurateur at Noosa Beach House and Flying Fish Fiji. Inspired by his Sri Lankan heritage, Peter has produced two cookbooks and five TV series for SBS Television.

MORE AT noosabeachhousepk.com.au

The Sunshine Coast Daily

