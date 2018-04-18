Bowerbird Quilters all stitched up for first show

HAPPY QUILTERS: Judy Smith, Gillian Workman, Roe Dierick, Chris Timmins and Janice Workman get ready for their first quilt display.

HAPPY QUILTERS: Judy Smith, Gillian Workman, Roe Dierick, Chris Timmins and Janice Workman get ready for their first quilt display. Trevor Veale

THERE hasn't been a dedicated quilt show on the Coffs Coast for a few years so the creative crew at Boambee Bowerbirds thought it was about time locals were treated.

Their first annual quilting exhibition is being held at the Boambee East Community Hall on Friday from 9am to 5pm and Saturday 9am to 4pm.

Featuring more than 100 quilts as well as stalls and demonstrations, this will be a must-see for craft lovers.

On display will be art, modern, Japanese and traditional quilts as well as quilts featuring indigenous fabrics and an amazing patchwork techniques.

"Our group is very excited about the quilt show. It is an opportunity to enthuse others about patchwork and quilting, as well as providing a chance for us to showcase our own work,” said group leader Rose Dierick.

"The name of our group is a play on words as all quilters have an amazing ability, like bowerbirds, to collect fabric, but also a recognition of the regent bowerbird who is unique to this region.”

A mixed media art demonstration will be held at 10am to noon on both days, while machine embroidery and sit-n-stitch sessions will run for the duration of the show.

Come along and meet some of the Bowerbirds, be inspired by their work and enjoy a morning tea.

All proceeds from the show will be donated to the Boambee East Community Hall.

"This wonderful venue is home to many community groups and without their support the Bowerbirds would indeed be homeless,” Rose said.