Bowen was born a demon

FLYING HIGH: Jake Bowen will ride with the Crusty Demons this Saturday night in Coffs Harbour.

MOTORSPORT: While most children were fiddling with action figures or watching Play School as a three year old, Jake Bowen was already flying around on a dirt bike.

Nearly 30 years later and Bowen still loves speeding around on two wheels, it’s just now he is performing for more people than just his mum and dad.

Bowen will ride with the Crusty Demons this Saturday night in Coffs Harbour and the Sapphire Beach native is pumped up.

“My last show with them was in 2010 so to get the call up for the Rise of the Demons tour is really exciting,” Bowen said.

“I’ve done a few regional shows with them and some capital cities, it’s the top of the food chain when you’re riding with them.

“They have the best riders, pyrotechnics and crowds.”

Bowen performed in his first show when he was just 14, admitting his parents were “very nervous”.

But just a year later Bowen won a big freestyle competition in Lismore and “the rest was history”.

“For me it’s all about trying to make the trick look as good as you can. It’s about having good style and showing off a little bit.”

Bowen doesn’t get to ride as much as he use to with work commitments, but he said it’s great knowing some current riders still perform his signature trick the crossbow. He also paid homage to the group he will share the stage with this Saturday night.

“Without the Crusty Demons and their videos there’d be no such thing as freestyle.”

The show is at the Coffs Harbour Showground from 6pm. Tickets are still available.