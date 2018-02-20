Boutier can't wait to see what the region has to offer

Celine Boutier is keen to catch the sights of the Coffs Coast while here to play in the Australian Ladies Classic - Bonville.

FRENCH golfer Celine Boutier is on her first visit to Australian shores and is enjoying every moment of it.

"I have never been to Australia before. It's my first time and I'm pretty excited to be here," Boutier said.

"I've been playing pretty good. The courses are amazing, and the fields have been strong.

"Coming out here has been a great way to start my year."

The 24-year-old Parisienne, who claimed her maiden Ladies European tour win in the Sanya Ladies Open in November, is in good form and looking forward to experiencing Coffs Harbour and the challenge of the Australian Ladies Classic at the Bonville Golf Resort.

"I've heard a lot of good things about the course and I'm excited to be playing there," she said.

"Every tournament I go to, I try and see everything the city and the venue has to offer. I'm looking forward to seeing what Coffs Harbour has to offer."

Boutier, when asked about who might challenge for the inaugural title, was a little guarded.

"I don't know what to expect. Every week there is a different challenger, there is a lot of girls out here, and they are all competitive," she said.