Bourke St attacker refuses to front court

THE man charged with five counts of murder over Friday's Bourke St massacre has refused to appear in court.

Now Dimitrious Gargasoulas isn't expected to return to court until August.

Even then he will only appear via video link and will not step inside a courtroom until next year.

Instead he will stay in custody on remand while police and prosecutors work to build their case against him.

Mr Gargasoulas, 26, of Windsor was taken to the Melbourne Magistrates Court today hours after leaving hospital for a formal police interview.

He has been charged with five counts of murder.

He refused to be brought into court, citing ill health, and instead remained in custody cells below the court building.

Mr Gargasoulas had been under treatment in hospital for a gunshot wound suffered when police arrested him after the CBD rampage which has claimed five lives.

His lawyer told the court Mr Gargasoulas was too unwell to appear in person.

There were no family members of either Mr Gargasoulas or his alleged victims, or any witnesses in court for the brief hearing.

Prosecutors asked for extra time, an extraordinarily long nine months, to prepare their brief of evidence.

The court heard the extra time was because of the "unprecedented" nature of the case.

Deputy chief magistrate Jelena Popovic agreed but set an earlier than normal committal mention date.

Mr Gargasoulas' will return to court on August 1 for a special mention.

He is expected to appear via videolink on that occasion and on December 15 at a committal mention hearing.