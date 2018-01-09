Bouquets and brickbats

THUMBS DOWN to the government for wasting millions of dollars on 12 minutes of fireworks. How many homeless people could that have fed and provided shelter for over the last year? - Kylie Armstrong

MASSIVE thumbs up to all the lifeguards keeping the beaches and creeks safe all through the year and especially with these king tides. Good work champs. - Carly Simpson

Reply on Facebook: Well done to Marine Rescue also for anchoring in the river at Nambucca Heads on the recent big run-out tides. - Dean Taylor

THUMBS DOWN to those who whinge because of the traffic controllers on New Year's Eve around the Jetty. It's that time of the year where business thrive on the tourism yet some whinge because the traffic is bad. - Ahmad Bayad

THUMBS DOWN to the 'we will pick up your red bin' for the Christmas period. Full of maggots as big as your thumb & stink all the way to heaven. - Troy Rawson

Reply on Facebook: I agree. Anyone on the Tuesday rotation didn't get the extra service until (yesterday). Who's going to keep their Christmas rubbish that long, should have started Boxing Day. - Wendy Gallagher

Reply on Facebook: That was so bad. - Belinda Clark

Reply on Facebook: It was a major fail. - Jade Allen

Reply on Facebook: Why would you have maggots in your red bin ... sounds like green bin territory. - Christopher Dunkerley

Reply on Facebook: Mine was collected Tuesday the 26th and Tuesday the 2nd. - Jackii Friend

THUMBS UP to all of the very polite and patient drivers travelling behind a very slow car and caravan having engine trouble whilst ascending Dorrigo Mountain (last Thursday). It was refreshing to see. - Ann Eva Cooling

A BIG thumbs up to the Maxi taxi driver who dropped off a man in a wheelchair at Cavanbah Hall on Thursday afternoon. (I was lined up in traffic) When he noticed the man was having trouble making it up the ramp, he went over and pushed him up to the door. - Bev Smith

THUMBS UP to the two beautiful ladies. Tanya and Alvo at Boambee Creek Reserve for all the tireless work and hours they put in to ensure that everyone who visits the reserve has a more than pleasant experience. - Bronwyn Hawkes

Reply on Facebook: Double agree with this. Was there and as always food was awesome and quick. Those girls work hard. - Sharon Bentley

THUMBS DOWN to the person who ties their dog up on Sundays behind the Life House Church and allows it to bark constantly leave your dog at home or take it inside i'm sure your god wont mind. - David Knevett

Reply on Facebook: Ever thought that the dog is joining in hymn and singing his praises to the Lord. - Peter Garland

THUMBS DOWN to the people complaining about the fireworks on New Year's Eve at least there was fireworks. The Sydney ones only went for 12 minutes. Can't please everyone. Get over it & just enjoy it. - Margaret Mclean

THUMBS UP to a hectic shopping season yet still finding people polite and patient with pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Well done Coffs. - Gaye McKay

THUMBS DOWN to the people who drive all the way to the tip at Englands Rd. See the costs then drive 100 metres down the road and dump the mattresses and boxes on side of road. - Denise Parsons Grimberg

THUMBS UP to the young teenager who found and returned a Commonwealth Bank keycard to the Bank. Well done. - Linda Wallace

THUMBS UP to Moonee Beach Cal's Butchery. The proprietor let me take my lobster and oysters to celebrate Christmas with my mentally handicapped brother, the first time without our deceased parents and he trusted me to pay the balance after Christmas. He's a legend.. Embodying the true Christmas spirit. - Linda Johns

THUMBS UP to the guys who helped my grandfather and aunty out of a rip at Moonee Beach on Wednesday. Our family didn't get a chance to thank you.- Kirra Eade

THUMBS DOWN to people who put bulky goods out when there is no bulky goods collection. I know council have cancelled the bulky goods collection, so who do you think is going to collect your bulky goods when there is no collection. - Laura-Jane Fowler

THUMBS UP to Aussie Fresh Seafood, for the nicest tasting prawns I've had in a long time at a very reasonable price. - Karen Perkins

THUMBS UP to the new rest stop at the Arrawarra roundabout however thumbs down to all the vans parking & sleeping at all the headlands still. - Jann Boer

A VERY big thumbs up to my friends, Ange, Diane, Luanne and Jenny for their support. Love you ladies. Best friends. - Jen Dunning

THUMBS UP to the organisers of the 90+ year old Sawtell Family Fun Day ... hope you get the help to allow it to continue. - Christopher Dunkerley