Bouquets and brickbats

THUMBS UP: To the kind lady at Pathology at Toormina last week who gave her spot up for my elderly mum when she wasn't well. The waiting list was quite long. - Margaret Mclean

THUMBS UP: To the ladies in the cafe at Macksville hospital who made my son a toastie for free on Tuesday as they had no eftpos and I had no cash. - Samantha Papworth

THUMBS UP: To all the regular Mr Good Beans customers who have supported our move to Harbour Drive and thank you to all our new customers. - Lisa Taranto Perry

THUMBS UP: To the emergency services who were out doing their best in the heavy rain. - Jody Brownlow

THUMBS UP: To the person who picked up my babies rattle and left it on my car at the Big Banana. - Vanessa Calleja

THUMBS UP: To the Woopi Men's Shed for doing a job for me. Such a great help. - Keith Pledger

THUMBS UP: To the wonderful postie who delivers mail in Honeyeater Way. When it was raining, they put my important university certificate at my front door and rang the bell. That's service for you. - Merilyn Horton

THUMBS UP: To CHYFM for their continuation of inclusiveness. Loving how they really understand community radio. - Kathleen McDowell Schmitt

THUMBS UP: To the new staff at Toormina new Reject Shop. Very helpful and friendly. - Nina Bravery

THUMBS UP: To Ross Paul of Allied Funeral Home for the considerate, professional and reasonably price funeral for my brother Stuart. - David Tate.