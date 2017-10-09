Bouquets and brickbats

Thumbs Up to Shaun Fensom for representing the Coffs Coast and the North Queensland Cowboys this season.

THUMBS UP: TO the doctors, nurses and sonographers who have the heartbreaking job of dealing with miscarriage, stillbirth and infant loss.

You guys don't get enough thanks through the toughest times in people's lives.

Thank you all who have been involved in my stillborn daughter's journey over the past week, you make a difference. -

Sheridan-lee Motbey

THUMBS UP: TO the wonderful residents of James Small Drive, Korora, who when I seriously crashed my car up there offered amazing support and assistance.

A very special thank you to Tony and his partner who took me in and helped me way beyond what I could ever have expected. - Kareema Ryder

THUMBS DOWN: TO the Queensland p-plate driver towing a U-Haul tandem trailer through Coffs Harbour on Thursday night with only three wheels on the trailer. Accident waiting to happen. - Chris Charlton

THUMBS UP: TO all the people who worked the holidays. Instead of being able to spend it with family they went to work to help other families and the community. - Chloe Froome

THUMBS UP: TO the anonymous person who mailed back my wallet intact. Makes you feel so grateful to be in this community. - Kylie McBride

Reply on Facebook: The right person doing the right thing. If only there were more of you. - Darren Mills.

THUMBS DOWN: TO the impatient female p-plate driver who blasted her horn when I was trying to reverse out of a park with a big van next to me. Bit hard too see what's coming. A bit of patience doesn't hurt. - Heather Tweedie

THUMBS DOWN: TO the people who drop their empty coffee cups along Solitary Way at Korora. Take your rubbish with you. - Bridget Baldwin

THUMBS UP: TO Woolies Woolgoolga and the lovely person who handed in my phone after I dropped it in the car park. Thank you.

- Gillian Read

THUMBS UP: TO the end of the school holidays.

-Ann Eva Cooling

THUMBS UP: TO whoever left me a bag of oranges on my doorstep. - Vanessa Calleja

THUMBS DOWN: TO the people who sit in the right lane from Woolgoolga to Coffs and won't move over so others can pass. - Ess Em Murray

THUMBS UP: TO the rain we've had the past week.

- Jessica Carr

THUMBS UP: TO Booma Meats in Dorrigo for donating sausages for the CHART turtle release at Diggers Beach. You guys are awesome. - Kelly Hill

THUMBS UP: TO the young musical duo playing/busking in the City Centre Square at lunchtime on Friday such beautiful music. - Michelle Gibson Dangerfield

Reply on Facebook:

Were they playing like a sitar stringed instrument?

- Mark Dodd

Reply on Facebook: I'm not sure what it was called but it was beautiful. - Michelle Gibson Dangerfield

THUMBS DOWN: TO the thieves who stole two bikes from our units. Get a job and buy your own. - Michelle Young

THUMBS UP: TO the elderly lady who reversed out of her park without looking if anyone was behind her.

- Lauren Bertram

THUMBS UP: TO the the kind lady who bought my daughter a Minnie Mouse toy in Woolworths, my daughter still loves it. - Vanessa Calleja

THUMBS UP: TO Coffs Cex Camera club and the Bunker Cartoon Gallery and Sponsor Fletchers Fotographics for a great opening night of the Marnie Yeates nature photography competition. Pictures are showing at the gallery until October 29.

- Rebecca Ludstrom

THUMBS DOWN: TO Australia Post.

I sent a card to Brisbane over three weeks ago and it still has not arrived. - Barb Mawby

THUMBS DOWN: TO gross people who let their dogs poop all over the paths, our lawns and the beach at North Sapphire. We have such a beautiful estate and you people are spoiling it for all of us who do the right thing. - Yelena Lopez

THUMBS UP: TO Nick and Gary who helped me rescue my dog after I accidentally locked him in my car, Sawtell Rd, Boambee reserve. Words can't express my gratitude. - David

THUMBS DOWN: I AM devastated to learn that Jetty IGA is to close. This has always been my go to supermarket not only because it meets all my needs but more importantly I feel the need to support small businesses in town is paramount.

The staff are fantastic and I'm truly sorry they're to lose their jobs. This is such a blow for Coffs and the Jetty precinct in particular.

- J. O'Neill.