Bouquets and Brickbats

THUMBS UP: Meet Hugo and his little sister Stella who were keen to help pick up litter at the South Wall and on Jetty Beach whilst holidaying here with their grandparents last week. Their pre school in Tamworth teaches them all about the environment and how important it is not drop rubbish on the ground.

THUMBS UP to Geoff ,who very kindly stopped to assist me when the air-bag exploded in my car near the Industrial area on Solitary Islands Way, Woolgoolga.

Amiable and reassuring, he stayed with me until my husband arrived, and was the only motorist to stop while many others just drove past.

Judy Pearce

THUMBS Up to all the wonderful, awesome people who stopped to help me and my two dogs on Bray St last Friday night when my lab got attacked by a pit-bull. We are all recovering well.

Julie Ferguson

A HUGE thank you to the lovely customers and amazing crew at Twenty46 for contributing money towards our meal after our car burst into flames and was destroyed at the Jetty recently. Your kindness meant so much.

Leonie and Melanie

THUMBS UP to the coaches Jana Truban and Jacob Sutton at Crossfit Woolgoolga, making all people who attend feel confident and proud of themselves, helping in every possible way they can to help you achieve your fitness and weight goals, highly recommended for a friendly welcoming and energetic environment. Tash-Nick Porter

THUMBS UP to Aimee and Stacey at Coffs Central Telstra. I love it when I get awesome customer service and when someone knows the product they are selling. Thank you. Cassie Cameron

THUMBS UP to the fantastic students and awesome staff at Coffs Harbour Public School for dressing up as Superheroes and raising money for The Children's Hospital at Westmead. Great job. Leonie Buehler

THUMBS DOWN to the bus driver who nearly had a head on with my elderly parents driving on the wrong side of the road near the roundabout near the university. My parents had to go off the road completely thank god they were alert enough to see the bus. Melissa Delaney

THUMBS UP to all the coaches of junior team sports. As the winter season comes to an end many parents thank you for your sacrifice of time and patience. Caitlin Ceecee Mackie

THUMBS UP to all the Senior students at The Young Actors Studio for their brilliant work in their first Shakespeare play Much Ado About Nothing. You all must see this fantastic young ensemble perform on Saturday 16 September at the Jetty Memorial Theatre. Belinda Lemair

THUMBS UP to Jodie Smith for being the best netball coach our girls could possibly ask for. The time and passion you put in does not go unnoticed, it's very much appreciated. Jacqi Howe

THUMBS UP to Belinda at Florent and Mundy Real Estate Coffs Harbour for her professional and friendly attitude. You made finding a rental property completely stress free.

Renee Keam-Southgate

THUMBS UP to Mid North Coast RFS staff and volunteers! Outstanding efforts.

Jeff Luke

THUMBS UP to the three men whose team effort saved the life of Korean male off Woolgoolga Main Beach. Emma Midgley

THUMBS UP to Matty Cox local snowboarder for taking out the New Zealand slopestyle Continental Cup 2017. Proud as punch mum. Donna Maree Della-Ca

THUMBS UP to Alvo and Tanya at Boambee Creek Cafe for yet another great pizza night. And also to Micky for providing great entertainment. Great night. Maria Marshall

THUMBS DOWN to the almost three accident we were almost in this week due to people not looking before moving lanes or not using there blinkers.

Emmily Payten