Bouquets and brickbats

THUMBS UP: To the work on the North Wall and the arrival of a crane to lift the blocks into place.

TO The Plantation Hotel. We made a last minute booking to hold my daughter's 18th birthday dinner there for 24 people. They set up the table for us complete with a birthday message on the table and balloons all at no extra cost. We had a great dinner, the food was awesome and well priced and all the staff were so friendly. Thanks Planto for a good night

- Christine Webb

Reply on Facebook:

Thanks for the wrap Christine! Glad you enjoyed the night, looking forward to seeing you next time.

- The Plantation Hotel

TO the Boys at Norco Produce Coffs South who not only delivered hay for my horses but packed it all away for me in my shed as I was too sick to get out of bed. Legends.

- Anne Weaving

Reply on Facebook: Shh, don't tell the boys they are legends - their heads are big enough as it is.

- Kelly Gleeson

TO the staff at Baringa Private Hospital. Have just had a stay in hospital after surgery and can't fault anyone. Every person I came into contact with from Dom to John and the nursing staff were wonderful ... not to mention Dr Nanda ... thank you. - Sonya M Murray

TO Donna Pike for being so good to the homeless and low income community in Coffs Harbour and surrounding suburbs. She's always there to help anyone who needs it.

- Emily Margaret Bennett

Reply on Facebook: Aww thank you, it's nice to know my work is appreciated.

- Donna Pike

THUMBS DOWN: To the thief who is yet to return those precious family photos to the Bodnar family at Woolgoolga. Trevor Veale

TO the kind fellow at Batteryworld at HomeBase. I was stuck after 6pm on Wednesday at the plaza with a flat car battery and he took care of me! Would recommend them to anyone.

- Laura Salan

TO the people of the Coffs Coast who were out to have a good time at the Coffs Cup. So many happy, well behaved and awesome people of all ages attended the Coffs Cup! Had a ball and felt very safe - so happy to live where we do.

- Laura Fowler

TO the driver in the white work ute tailgating and continually flashing their headlights at me from behind while I was heading north on the highway, at the posted speed limit. - Anthony Levey

TO the ambos who attended my wife. It can be a thankless job at times. Also thumbs up to staff from the ED and the Cardio Unit.

- Peter Mcleod

TO incredible family, doctors and friends who support, feed, chauffeur, talk to, check up on and laugh with you after an accident - couldn't do it without you.

- Janelle Bullen

TO the council road maintenance for the shocking state of the roads in Coffs Harbour in particular Reid Dr, Orlando Dr, Prince St and Phillip St.

- Claudia Richards

TO the two ladies picking all the rubbish up on the side of the highway at Sapphire, thumbs down to all the people who have thrown it there couldn't even count the amount of bags that the ladies have filled.

- Ruth Brock

TO Arthur Street Dental. You guys rock.

- Ams N Wildlings

TO the police for all their good work. You do a great job. Boys and girls in blue. - Ros Dyball

TO the Mallett family at Safety Beach. Best neighbours ever! Always got my Mum's back.

- Joyce Hammerton

TO the organisation of the Coffs Cup.

Well done.

- Denise Gatenby

TO Mari from Hidden Images Coffs Harbour, always does a fabulous job and is always friendly. - April Sipple

TO everyone who makes someone else's day better. Through a smile, wave, kind act or words or unselfish behaviour.

We never know what each other is going through, we don't know their story and the smile you give someone, could be the only one they get. - Colleen Longstaff

TO to Trendz Hair Salon at Toormina Centro who have embraced my daughter in her first job. To the manager Selena Lark who has been so kind and her entire staff, please support local businesses.

- Tina Morrison

TO Glenreagh Preschool for their patience in helping integrate my son who has autism into their setting and for being inclusive. Thumbs up to Glenreagh Primary school for also showing an inclusive can-do attitude and working towards an early transition program for him even though his enrolment date is 18 months away.

- Kerry-Louise Parker

TO the turtles who hog the right lane on the highway. If you're doing 20-25kph under the limit and are able to move into the left lane please do so.

- Melissa Edwards