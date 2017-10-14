Boulevards offer huge potential

BUSINESS INVESTMENT: The C.ex Group last year purchased the Boulevard and West Boulevard arcades in Vernon St, opposite C.ex Coffs.

INVESTING in the future of Coffs Harbour in many ways, the C.ex Group holds grand plans of making Vernon St a key hub for food and accommodation.

The club group purchased the Boulevard and West Boulevard arcades, opposite C.ex Coffs, in 2017 in a move to broaden its property holdings outside of the club sector.

"Those two acquisitions last year are earmarked for future development as investments to really put the club in good stead in years to come,” C.ex Group chief executive John Rafferty said.

"That's all part of our strategic plan, whether the club in time does a hotel development or some sort of apartment living project, but nothing has been confirmed at this stage for that area.

The C.ex Group has plans to redevelop the Boulevard and West Boulevard arcades, which its purchased last year. Trevor Veale

"Obviously there will be some shops underneath due to that direct link with Harbour Dr but we can also see a good food precinct being established there.

"Hopefully one day Vernon St becomes a one-way street and you could have food on the other side of the street as well, which would create a nice ambience of food street right in the middle of the CBD with plenty of car parking.

"It would really make a great feature for the city centre.”

As naming rights sponsor of C.ex Coffs International Stadium, the C.ex Group continues to invest in a host of local events and community and sporting clubs while promoting Coffs Harbour as a leading destination to visitors to the city.

C.ex Group president David Doyle said the same community values the club were founded on exist just as strongly today.

"What we do in the community I don't think any other club north of Sydney does as well as what we do,” Mr Doyle said.

"I find the professional management we have here is second to none and we have a great team of directors.

"It's a credit to all the boards that have gone before us and you go back to the Hannaford family, who believed the ex-services club would play a large part in what the community of Coffs Harbour would become, also the support given to the previous boards from both councils and the people of Coffs Harbour has also been invaluable.”