Botanic Garden is turning Japanese for Children's Day

Wendy Andrews
5th May 2018 4:00 AM

TAKE a "trip to Japan” without leaving the Coffs Coast. Tomorrow the annual celebration of Japanese Festival of Children's Day is happening at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden and all things Japanese will be showcased.

Great food, entertainment and activities for the little ones from face painting to pumpkin smashing will add up to a memorable day for the entire family.

Acclaimed international performer, Ms Shiro Itooka (pictured) is a skilled juggler with plates, hoops and balls. She performs in traditional dress and a highlight of her performance is to invite children on stage to work with her.

Bring the kids, and a gold coin donation for entry, and enjoy the special ambiance of this family-friendly festival in the heart of our city.

