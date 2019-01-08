Boston bombing amputee’s tragic new battle

Adrianne Haslet, a Boston bombing survivor has been struck by a car while walking along a pedestrian crossing.

The professional dancer shared an emotional post of herself laying in a hospital bed after a car slammed into her on Saturday, causing her to be tossed in the air, crushing the left side of her body.

"I'm completely broken. More surgery to come," she wrote alongside an image

of her laying on her back with a neck brace.

Adrianne Haslet shared this image alongside the caption “I’m completely broken” to her Instagram page after being struck by a car.

The driver stayed on the scene in Boston city and was cited for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk, police said. Officers noted it was dark and raining at the time of the incident at about 7pm.

Ms Haslet also took to an Instagram story a few hours ago to thank all her followers for their love and support and let them know that she is "really scared" but is in good hands.

"The outpouring of support has been amazing. I am really scared and heading into my next surgery. I don't know how many more there will be," she said.

At this stage it is unclear of Ms Haslet's condition but she remains hopeful.

When she lost part of a leg in the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, the determined dancer returned to ballroom dancing just a year later, having vowed to keep her promise to dance again.

"I was always determined to dance again, and I knew that I had to, that I would, and here I am," she told the Boston Herald at the time, adding. "I'm a survivor, not a victim."

She made her dancing debut in March 2014 performing rumba on a bionic leg. She also went on to compete on "Dancing With the Stars" and completed the 2016 Boston Marathon.

Ms Haslet, an advocate for amputee rights, had been training for the 2019 marathon before the accident occurred.