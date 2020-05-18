Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bosses can't find enough truckies, nurses

18th May 2020 8:56 AM

While COVID-19 sends unemployment rates soaring, some employers - notably of nurses and truck drivers - are struggling to fill job vacancies.

The National Skills Commission Taskforce surveyed five industries experiencing relatively strong demand during the economic downturn. It contacted 2300 employers and found between them they had 988 vacant positions.

Eleven per cent of the employers were recruiting and nearly a third of them were having, or expecting to have, difficulty filling vacancies.

The survey, conducted between April 24 and May 8, listed truck drivers as being in the biggest demand, followed by registered nurses, retail sales assistants, aged and disabled carers, child carers, and metal fabricators and welders.

coronaviruspromo

 

But nurses were deemed the most difficult occupation to recruit for, followed by truck drivers, and metal fabricators and welders.

The sectors surveyed were health care and social assistance; transport, postal and warehousing; manufacturing; retail trade; and wholesale trade.

Online job boards were the most popular method of recruitment, with nearly 70 per cent of employers using them.

A "nurse" job search on the Seek online employment site listed more than 5000 vacancies on Friday evening, while there were nearly 5000 truck driver positions listed.

The outlook is bleak in the wider job market, after Thursday's labour force figures showed unemployment spiked to 6.2 per cent in April, with Treasury forecasting it to balloon to 10 per cent in the June quarter.

Originally published as Bosses can't find enough truckies, nurses

More Stories

coronavirus jobs nurses truckies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rushforth Park redevelopment gets underway

        premium_icon Rushforth Park redevelopment gets underway

        Soccer Grafton’s football hub is set to be transformed in 2020 after works on new facilities have begun

        • 18th May 2020 8:00 AM
        Multi million dollar aerial firefighting boost

        premium_icon Multi million dollar aerial firefighting boost

        News "Aircraft are a comforting sight for people living around the bush"

        Why we should relax restrictions for regions in NSW

        premium_icon Why we should relax restrictions for regions in NSW

        Opinion LET’S start with council areas that have zero active cases

        The return to a sense of normality

        premium_icon The return to a sense of normality

        News The Coffs Coast moves out of the Covid-19 hibernation