Bosnich: Numbers don’t lie but they can’t define

STAR MAN: Simon Cox could be the key man for the Wanderers in Friday night’s Sydney derby. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

THERE is no one who loves a statistic more than a red-blooded sports fan.

Ask any passionate sports fan about why their team can win on the weekend and they’ll start spewing out facts and figures that would make any mathematician proud.

Us commentators are the same, prepping for a weekend of football coverage is no unlike studying for your year 12 exams.

The calculator comes out, the spread sheets are opened and every piece of information possible is committed to memory or scribbled on anything that you can find.

So what are the numbers that matter this weekend?

Friday night sees Sydney FC lock horns with the Western Sydney Wanderers at Nestrata Jubliee Stadium.

The last time these two sides met, in round 3, it was the Wanderers who emerged victorious with a stirring 1-0 victory.

Since then Sydney FC have gone on a 13-game unbeaten streak that’s included 12 wins and one draw, while the Wanderers have registered just three wins and two draws.

An away trip is normally a nervous weekend for fans, but when you look at the numbers for Perth Glory, this weekend’s away trip against the Newcastle Jets shouldn’t cause them too many sleepless nights.

Glory’s record against the Jets is outstanding, Glory are unbeaten in their last 12 away games against the Mariners.

The same can’t be said for the Brisbane Roar who have a horror record against Melbourne City when travelling away from home.

LAST TIME: Brad Inman of the Roar celebrates a goal during the round 14 A-League match between the Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City at Suncorp Stadium. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

AAMI Park has become a hoodoo ground for the Roar who have only managed to win one game against City at the ground.

While in the Original Derby, Adelaide have managed to win their last four clashes against Melbourne Victory.

So what do these numbers mean?

For the teams on the right side of the ledger it should give them a bit of extra confidence heading into this weekend.

For those on the wrong side of the ledger it’s imperative that they don’t let the numbers define them.

When history is against you, it becomes easy to drop your head when things aren’t going your way and say, “here we go again.”

But the teams on the wrong side of the numbers this weekend, know that records are meant to be broken.

