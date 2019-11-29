Bosnich: Humble pie on menu

YOU won’t hear many sports commentators or analysts utter these words…but I hope I’m wrong and I’m eating humble pie this weekend.

There’s no use trying to sugar coat it, Melbourne Victory have been disappointing this season.

I can’t hide and I won’t run away from my comments following the Victory’s 3-1 loss to Adelaide United last weekend.

Were my words harsh? Yes they were, but were the said from the heart? You can bet your bottom dollar that they were.

With 24,000 season ticket holders and members, Melbourne Victory is one of the biggest clubs in the country — they’re the Brisbane Broncos or the Collingwood Magpies of the A-League.

Andrew Nabbout reacts after Victory’s loss to Adelaide United. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

For the A-League to be strong we need Melbourne Victory to be strong.

As an outsider looking in, it’s clear to see that something isn’t right with the squad, they don’t look like a happy football club at the moment.

There’s always going to be teething problems when a new manager takes charge, but if the players don’t like what Marco Kurz is doing, it’s up to them to man up and talk to him.

Vice versa, if Kurz feels like his message isn’t getting through and the players aren’t responding to him, it’s up to him to sit them down and have the tough conversations.

With the salary cap the way it is in the A-League, Victory can’t just go out and sign a new squad or throw people on the transfer market, so they need to all get on the same page.

The turnaround must begin this weekend when they take on last year’s Premiership Plate winners, the Perth Glory at AAMI Park.

Victory fans cheer their only goal during the round 7 loss to Adelaide United. (Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images)

The Victory need to roll up their sleeves and show some fight and show some pride and passion in the jumper.

Victory fans demand success, but they also demand effort and commitment from their players and so far this year that’s been lacking.

Glory haven’t been setting the world on fire this season either and are in the same boat as the Victory.

Glory look like they’re still in pre-season mode, they look a step behind the rest of the competition.

They’ve gone from the hunter to the hunted and it appears they’re struggling with that transition.

When I arrived at Manchester United the squad had won the league the year before and were looking to go back-to-back.

The pressure on us each week was like nothing I’ve ever experienced before.

Every side we played against that season came out like they were playing their grand final against us and it took a toll on our squad both physically and mentally, but we found a way to win.

And that’s what Perth Glory have struggled to do this season.

Glory need to pick themselves up off the canvass, dust themselves off and start playing some football.

It’s not yet do-or-die for the Victory or Glory, but whoever gets the three points this weekend will definitely lighten the load.

They say karma comes back to bite you when you least expect it and I’m hoping karma takes a bite out of me this weekend.

A week after giving Melbourne Victory a massive spray, it turns out that I’ll be their guest of for this clash on Friday night, a trip that was organised before the season started!

Here’s hoping it’s me who’s eating his words and getting served a massive dish of humble pie at full-time on Friday night!

