Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
A woman said she took meth because she was bored watching paint dry at a renovation.
Crime

Bored woman’s bizarre solution to watching paint dry

Shayla Bulloch
10th Jan 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATCHING paint dry was too boring for a Maroochydore woman who said she took meth to pass time while renovating a house.

Ammie Maree Ballini, 25, did not factor in her need to drive when she was busted drug driving after taking meth to "keep her going" while working on a house.

Ballini said in court she had decided to take meth to pass the time while waiting for paint to dry.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said the woman was pulled over for a random drug test at Ball St, in Toowoomba, on September 21 when she recorded the reading.

Ballini, who lives in Maroochydore, pleaded guilty to drug driving at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Friday.

She was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for six months with convictions recorded.

More Stories

Show More
ammie maree ballini meth amphetamine scd court scd crime sunshine coast court sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fishermen’s mysterious disappearance prompts safety plea

        premium_icon Fishermen’s mysterious disappearance prompts safety plea

        News With searches so far failing to find any trace of two fishermen who disappeared off Coffs, the Marine Rescue commander admits it's been an odd and tragic case.

        BUSTED: 17-year-old P-plater caught doing 203km/h

        premium_icon BUSTED: 17-year-old P-plater caught doing 203km/h

        Crime Police stopped the driver after he was detected allegedly driving close to 100km/h...

        Social media blows up over dog left in a locked van

        premium_icon Social media blows up over dog left in a locked van

        News The puppy was locked inside the van in the heat of the day.

        True colour shines through for charity

        premium_icon True colour shines through for charity

        News Million dollar milestone looms large for the Pink Silks Trust