Border row hits PM and Albo’s popularity as WA in lockdown

Western Australia has been plunged into a five-day lockdown after a confirmed case of COVID-19 went to various locations the community.

WA Premier Mark McGowan held an emergency press conference on Sunday afternoon, saying a male security guard aged in his 20s had been working at Sheraton Four Points in the CBD where there were four active cases, including two of the UK variant and one of the South African mutant strain.

He had tested negative on January 15, 17 and 23 but developed symptoms on Thursday.

"Exactly how the infection was acquired remains under investigation," Mr McGowan said.

The lockdown applies to the Perth, Peel and South West regions and begins at 6pm WST on Sunday, running until 6pm on Friday.

It came as the Federal Government says it will not extend the New Zealand travel bubble suspension.

Federal MPs and Senators from Western Australia who are travelling to Canberra ahead of the first parliament sitting week of 2021 have been told to quarantine upon arrival.

The politicians were advised to report to the Sergeant-at-Arms and Whps staff as soon as they arrive at the Canberra airport.

They must then quarantine until further advised by the Whip's office.

The Australian Health Principal Protection Committee (AHPPC) is expected to convene an emergency meeting at 7pm on Sunday to discuss the case of community transmission in WA.

It is the AHPPC's second meeting for the day, having earlier gathered to discuss the New Zealand travel bubble.

It comes as an exclusive Newspoll conducted for The Australian indicates Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have both suffered drops in their approval ratings.

Popular support for the ­Coalition has fallen a point to 42 per cent, while Labor maintains a primary vote of 36 per cent.

Anthony Albanese faces unrest from a divided Labor caucus, but has narrowed the two-party-preferred contest from 51-49 to 50-50.

The federal government's electoral advantage has dropped by a point to 50-50.

Meantime, Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Michael Kidd said it had been noted that there had been no further cases of COVID-19 in the community in New Zealand since the initial three South African variant cases linked to hotel quarantine in Auckland.

Green zone flights from New Zealand to Australia were to resume on Sunday afternoon, Professor Kidd said.

Professor Kidd has recommended to the Federal Government that passengers on flights from New Zealand are screened before, and after, flying for the next ten days.

Australians are likely to have the options of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine from their chemist as early as May during the second phase of the rollout.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the Federal Government will begin an expression of interest process from Monday, inviting Australia's 5800 community pharmacies to take part in Phase 2a of the national rollout.

"They are experienced, they are trained in dispensing medicines, and they would be participating from Phase 2a onwards, and that means more points of presence for Australians in terms of where they can receive their COVID-19 vaccine," Mr Hunt said.

Mr Hunt said Australia was on track to get vaccines from suppliers in late February despite supply chain issues across Europe.

An additional thousand health services had signed up to administer the vaccine, he said.

"There will be lots of ups and downs around the world. Global supply charges, there will be issues in the coming months, inevitably.

"But we have developed a strategy for all circumstances and I think that is extremely important comfort for Australians. We will just keep going and our goal is very clear … we aim to have the country vaccinated before the end of October."

"What we're doing is making sure there is appropriate remuneration and significantly we are able to increase our guidance on the likely number of points of presence in Australia," he said.

"We had been conservative in indicating 1000. I am now able to indicate today it'll be 2000, we've had much greater uptake from the practitioner community."

Mr Hunt said the European Union's supply chain issues would not affect Australia.

"Our advice is that our vaccine supply and guidance remains on track," he said.

"The guidance from the EU is provisional and preliminary at this stage, so I will remain cautious, but that guidance is that the EU regulatory steps are not aimed at Australia, and not expected to affect Australia.

STATES RELAX BORDER RESTRICTIONS

South Australia has lifted its COVID-19 restrictions for travellers from the Sydney region.

The change follows New South Wales reaching two weeks without a locally transmitted case of the virus.

Western Australia is also relaxing its restrictions, with the state reopening to Queensland travellers from Monday and Victorian travellers from Friday.

Victoria has recorded its 25th day in a row of no new coronavirus cases, as health authorities investigate an indeterminate test result.

Authorities have detected evidence of virus fragments at six different locations, including the Cowes on Phillip Island, and Castlemaine in the state's northwest.

Fragments have also recently been found in wastewater in the Melbourne suburb of Pakenham, rural Gisborne, Hamilton in the state's southwest and the South Gippsland town of Leongatha.

The health department is urging residents and visitors to these locations to get tested if they have even mild symptoms.

NSW

There are no restrictions around travelling to or from regional or rural NSW, or other areas of NSW.

However, NSW Health currently recommends practising COVID safe behaviours such as physical distancing and hand hygiene when travelling within NSW, especially between Greater Sydney and regional and rural areas.

There are no permits required for people entering NSW from interstate.

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Sydneysiders are allowed to travel into South Australia.

But visitors will need to be tested on day one, five and 12 of their stay and must isolate until they receive a negative result from their first swab.

Travellers from outside of the Greater Sydney area will have no restrictions and do not need to be tested.

Travellers from other states and territories can enter without restriction but must complete a Cross Border Travel Registration.

VICTORIA

People from anywhere in Australia entering Victoria must apply for a permit to enter the state.

Victoria has also reopened its border to the majority of NSW.

However, those from the Cumberland LGA will need to apply for an "orange zone" permit, meaning travellers from the area will need to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours after arriving in Victoria and isolate both before and after the test.

NORTHERN TERRITORY

All arrivals to the Northern Territory (NT) must fill in a Border Entry Form and complete 14 days of mandatory supervised quarantine at their own expense, if they have recently been in an active declared COVID-19 hot spot. This includes children returning from a hotspot.

QUEENSLAND

From Monday, February 1, anyone who has been in any part of New South Wales will be able to enter Queensland, by any means of travel, without having to quarantine or having to complete a border pass

People from other parts of Australia can travel to Queensland freely.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Travellers from Queensland and Victoria are able to enter WA without self-quarantine but subject to strict conditions from the following dates: Queensland 12.01am, February 1 and Victoria 12.01am, February 5.

TASMANIA

Tasmania has fully reopened its border with NSW.

People from others states and territories can travel to Tasmania without restriction.

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

People from anywhere in Australia can travel to the ACT without restriction.

Originally published as Border row hits PM and Albo's popularity as WA in lockdown