Border patrol ‘vigilantes’ blamed for vehicle vandalism

BORDER "vigilantes'' are believed to have struck again, with a Pottsville man returning from a surf at his local beach to find someone has dragged a key across his car, scratching the paintwork.

Adam Jost, who works as a fly in, fly out worker in Queensland but lives in NSW, said he believed his car was targeted because he had Queensland number plates.

The damage to his vehicle follows a spate of similar attacks earlier this month, in which cars with Queensland number plates were splashed with paint at beaches in the Tweed after coronavirus border closures came into place.

"This behaviour has to stop," Mr Jost said.

"I have lived here for years.

"It is so sad to think people have stooped to this level based on a number plate. What is next?

Pottsville man Adam Jost said his car was keyed while he was surfing.

"I could tell it was because of the number plate because the scratches were all around the plate itself. I only bought the car in Queensland recently. Why is it their business where I registered it?

"There has been a bit of this going on. People are stuck in the middle and for some reason are getting angry."

Mr Jost has lived at Pottsville for three and a half years.

He said he and his partner found life extremely difficult since the border closures came into effect, as he regularly needed to cross for work.

"We have now come to a decision where we need to move to Brisbane for a few months while this is on to keep working, otherwise I'll have to quarantine for a fortnight for every shift,'' he said.

"I wasn't exempt but still have to cross the border every week. We really had no choice.

"All I wanted was a last surf before I left. I can't believe this happened."

