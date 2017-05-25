Border Force operation targets Coffs Coast businesses

AUSTRALIAN Border Force is undertaking an operation in Coffs Harbour this week.

Officers are understood to be conducting inquiries at a number of local businesses.

It is understood the operation, which saw visits to several local businesses this afternoon, may be in relation to visa and immigration matters.

A spokesperson for Australian Border Force confirmed an operation was currently underway in the area.

This week's activity follows an ABF operation in August last year that targetted illegal workers in the agricultural industry.

Under that operation, ABF officers identified and detained 14 unlawful non citizens and 20 lawful non-citizens, who were working in breach of their visa conditions.