Border Force officer dies on ship in Torres Strait

by Jack Lawrie
19th Jun 2019 3:23 PM
An Australian Border Force officer has died aboard a patrol boat in the Torres Strait Islands.

ABF Commissioner Michael Outram released a statement confirming the officer died onboard an ABF Cutter vessel last night.

"As the Commissioner of the ABF, I have offered my deepest condolences to the officer's family," he said.

"My immediate concern is for the welfare of our officer's family and of the crew of the vessel.

ABF Commissioner Michael Outram says the agency will assist in the coronial investigation into the death of a Border Force officer aboard a vessel in the Torres Strait Islands. Picture Kym Smith
"Ongoing welfare support is being provided to them and I have ensured that all ABF officers are offered support at this time."

The incident is now the subject of a coronial investigation with the Queensland Police Service and Comcare.

Commissioner Outram said they would not be providing any further details out of respect to the officer's family.

