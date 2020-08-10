Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Border cheek: That’s one way to stop traffic

by Ryan keen
10th Aug 2020 5:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

NORMALLY it's the Tweed-Coolangatta border checkpoint that is stopping traffic.

But on Sunday morning, a woman with more front than Myers has been responsible for queue build-up at the southern Gold Coast checkpoint near Stuart Street.

The woman on the balcony just above the checkpoint blockade staffed by police ended up getting completely nude for what appeared to a photo shoot.

It's unclear what she was having a crack at the time but one witness - Bulletin photographer Scott Powick - said it caused a decent crowd to build up at the checkpoint and watch proceedings.

Stuart Street Tweed Heads over looking the Queensland Police border checkpoint at Griffith Street Coolangatta. An unknown blonde women poses for photos while nude on the balcony. Scott Powick Newscorp
Stuart Street Tweed Heads over looking the Queensland Police border checkpoint at Griffith Street Coolangatta. An unknown blonde women poses for photos while nude on the balcony. Scott Powick Newscorp

"A lot of people gathered around, pedestrians, cars. It was all happening about 60 metres from the border.

"It was on the Tweed Heads side looking over into Queensland. I first heard about it because a couple walking past me said 'Have you seen the naked girl up on the balcony?'."

Border workers saw all sorts of things while working at the Coolangatta check point over the weekend. Scott Powick Newscorp
Border workers saw all sorts of things while working at the Coolangatta check point over the weekend. Scott Powick Newscorp

 

Mr Powick said he spoke to several police officers on the Queensland side of the border but they said there was nothing they could do.

"They said we can't do anything about it, it's on the NSW wide - all we can do is watch."

 

Originally published as Border cheek: That's one way to stop traffic

More Stories

bare bum editors picks naked queensland border

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Going, going, almost gone

        Premium Content Going, going, almost gone

        News It comes as plans for the Jetty Strip and Foreshores ramp up.

        Laurie reflects on ‘dream’ NRL debut with Panthers

        Premium Content Laurie reflects on ‘dream’ NRL debut with Panthers

        Rugby League Find out how this Clarence Valley kid made it to the big stage in the world of...

        Teens flown to hospital after motorbike crash

        Premium Content Teens flown to hospital after motorbike crash

        News The region’s spate of bike accidents continues this weekend.

        NSW records 10 new COVID cases with Hornsby ER staffer infected

        Premium Content NSW records 10 new COVID cases with Hornsby ER staffer...

        Health NSW has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday night...