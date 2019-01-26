Socceroo’s sister killed in Adelaide crash

Bor Mabil is the 10th person to perish on South Australian roads this year.

BOR Mabil - the teenage sister of former Adelaide United star and Australian Socceroo Awer Mabil - has been killed in a car crash in Adelaide's north.

Emergency services responded to the collision on Andrews Rd, Andrews Farm, just after 12.30am on Saturday.

A white Audi sedan was driving on Andrews Rd before it veered off and smashed into a fence at the intersection of Lillypilly Walk.

Bor Mabil, 19, was a passenger in the car and died at the scene.

The driver, a 19-year-old Davoren Park man, and three other passengers had minor injuries and were taken to Lyell McEwin Hospital.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated causing death by dangerous driving, and driving while disqualified.

He was refused bail and will appear in Elizabeth Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The scene of the crash in Andrews Farm. Picture: Ben Harvy

Manyok Ajak Mabil, Bor's cousin and the family spokesman, confirmed the tragic news on Saturday morning.

"We, as family and friends of Bor Mabil, we grieve at this time," he told reporters.

"Bor was a great daughter and young woman with a great life ahead of her."

The Advertiser understands the family contacted Awer on Saturday morning to break the tragic news.

The winger is overseas in the United Arab Emirates playing for the Socceroos in the AFC Asian Cup.

The Socceroos played UAE just hours after the crash, losing 1-0.

Awer was on the bench for the match.

It is understood the Socceroos are rallying around the 23-year-old as he prepares to make a mercy dash on Saturday to be with his family.

His mother, Agot, is understood to be seeking assistance from the Australian embassy in Kenya to get back to Adelaide.

The aftermath of the crash. Photo via CCTV. Picture: Ben Harvy

Couple Isaac and Tace Shearing said CCTV cameras caught two cars driving alongside their house.

"I was in bed sleeping then we were awoken by a loud bang," Mr Shearing, 27, said.

"My wife and I we went out and we saw the crash and the house in pieces. It was shocking.

Mrs Shearing, 25, said friends of the girl pulled her from the car and were distraught.

"They were just screaming and yelling," she said.

Andrews Rd is blocked to all traffic from the intersection of Curtis Rd and Hutton Ave.

The road is expected to remain closed for several hours while Major Crash investigators examine the scene.

The girl is the 10th person to perish on SA roads this year, compared to five at the same time in 2018.